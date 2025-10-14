Version 0.2.5.8 Invocation Enhancement

Updates:

Buffed Xp rates for Black Diamond, Blood Diamond, Honey Topaz. Moon Stone.

Buffed Values for Jewellery crafted with Black Diamond, Blood Diamond, Honey Topaz. Moon Stone.

Added two new Lockpick recipes to smithing.

Added two new Cages recipes to smithing.

Added two new Metal Trap recipes to smithing.

Added two new Mithril Trap recipes to smithing.

Devotion XP is now awarded upon Invocation refresh, scaling with the Devotion Points consumed during that cycle.

Updated Devotion Skill information.

Devotion Prestige level now gains Invocation XP increased by +2% per Prestige Level.

Prestige UI updated to reflect changes.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a tooltip in crafting skill guide.

Fixed smithing level up, not deactivating.

Fixed Herbology set target to not say set cooking.

Fixed Auto BowCrafting turning off Devotion Invocations.

Fixed an issue which would reset Bonus Herbology Experience from potions.