[ ENGINE ]
Updated engine code to the latest version of Source 2.
Reworked bullet penetration simulation to reduce CPU usage.
Improved core utilization of some client particle and sound effects processing, reducing overall CPU usage when players are shooting.
[ GAMEPLAY ]
Defusing C4 will now lower the viewmodel weapon, prevent scoping, and delay firing the weapon by 150ms after exiting the defuse.
C4 will no longer detonate in the middle of halftime intermission or after the end of the match.
Fixed a case where 1 tick was incorrectly subtracted from sv_predictable_damage_tag_ticks.
[ UI ]
Major Highlight clips are now viewable from the Spectator Loadout.
Selected player is now more visible in the Team Counter.
Context menu in the Inventory now opens in a position relative to the cursor.
HUD weapon mode indicator has been moved to the ammo count.
Raindrops are now removed from weapons when switching to a dry inspect environment.
[ MAP SCRIPTING ]
cs_script enums can now be imported and behave the same as TypeScript enums.
CSWeaponType.PISTOL == 1
CSWeaponType[1] == "PISTOL"
Added enums CSRoundEndReason, CSHitGroup, CSLoadoutSlot, CSDamageTypes, CSDamageFlags and CSWeaponAttackType
Added BOOSTS value to CSGearSlot. This is the gear slot for healthshots.
Updated Instance.OnRoundEnd to now receive the reason
Updated Instance.OnBeforePlayerDamage to now receive damageType and damageFlags and the result can now modify damageType and damageFlags
Updated Instance.OnPlayerDamage to now receive damageType and damageFlags
Updated Instance.OnKnifeAttack to now receive attackType
Updated Instance.TraceLine, Instance.TraceSphere and Instance.TraceBox
The trace config now accepts an array of ignore entities or just one
The trace config can specify to trace against hitboxes
The trace result will include hitGroup if tracing against hitboxes
Updated Instance.BulletTrace result to include hitGroup
Updated Entity.TakeDamage to accept damageType and damageFlags
Added CSWeaponData.GetGearSlot()
