[ ENGINE ]

Improved core utilization of some client particle and sound effects processing, reducing overall CPU usage when players are shooting.

Updated engine code to the latest version of Source 2.

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Fixed a case where 1 tick was incorrectly subtracted from sv_predictable_damage_tag_ticks.

C4 will no longer detonate in the middle of halftime intermission or after the end of the match.

Defusing C4 will now lower the viewmodel weapon, prevent scoping, and delay firing the weapon by 150ms after exiting the defuse.

[ UI ]

Raindrops are now removed from weapons when switching to a dry inspect environment.

HUD weapon mode indicator has been moved to the ammo count.

Context menu in the Inventory now opens in a position relative to the cursor.

Selected player is now more visible in the Team Counter.

Major Highlight clips are now viewable from the Spectator Loadout.

[ MAP SCRIPTING ]

cs_script enums can now be imported and behave the same as TypeScript enums. CSWeaponType.PISTOL == 1

CSWeaponType[1] == "PISTOL"

Added enums CSRoundEndReason, CSHitGroup, CSLoadoutSlot, CSDamageTypes, CSDamageFlags and CSWeaponAttackType

Added BOOSTS value to CSGearSlot. This is the gear slot for healthshots.

Updated Instance.OnRoundEnd to now receive the reason

Updated Instance.OnBeforePlayerDamage to now receive damageType and damageFlags and the result can now modify damageType and damageFlags

Updated Instance.OnPlayerDamage to now receive damageType and damageFlags

Updated Instance.OnKnifeAttack to now receive attackType

Updated Instance.TraceLine, Instance.TraceSphere and Instance.TraceBox The trace config now accepts an array of ignore entities or just one

The trace config can specify to trace against hitboxes

The trace result will include hitGroup if tracing against hitboxes

Updated Instance.BulletTrace result to include hitGroup

Updated Entity.TakeDamage to accept damageType and damageFlags