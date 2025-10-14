Gameplay Updates
- Message history support for Bug Reports and Player Reports
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would prevent players from completing Meet the Neighbors or interacting with NPCs
- Fixed avatars not orienting to the correct position when interacting with an object
- Fixed an issue with the Winter Portal Stone having an incorrect interaction
- Fixed the bar in the tavern being too dark
- Fixed an issue with becoming unable to select menu tabs with mouse after Inspecting a player
Changed files in this update