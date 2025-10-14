 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20392082 Edited 14 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Gameplay Updates

  • Message history support for Bug Reports and Player Reports


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that would prevent players from completing Meet the Neighbors or interacting with NPCs
  • Fixed avatars not orienting to the correct position when interacting with an object
  • Fixed an issue with the Winter Portal Stone having an incorrect interaction
  • Fixed the bar in the tavern being too dark
  • Fixed an issue with becoming unable to select menu tabs with mouse after Inspecting a player

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
macOS Depot 1569422
