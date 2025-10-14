Fixed an issue where interacting with the pump too quickly between uses could block further progression.

Fix issue where a character could be talked to at the incorrect time blocking further progress through the game.

Resolved an issue where the pump sound continued playing even after it should have stopped. Huge thanks to Pezza_ttv for helping us spot this live on stream!

Increased the visibility of the pump’s water hatch to make it easier to locate.

Updated certain in-game interactions to better support the story flow and improve clarity.

Fixed an issue where a conversation could trigger at the wrong point in the story.

Increased transition time in some parts of the game to improve the pacing.

Allow you to leave house when people leave instead of preventing you.

Updated game icon to no longer be the Unreal Engine logo when running.

Updated music due to licensing issues.

Hi all,

We've updated a bunch of stuff here to improve the feel of the game, and the immersion of certain interactions. You can now exit your room at points you could not before and follow other characters. We do have certain parts of the game where you're still locked to your room, but we hope to improve this significantly in the next episode.

We couldn't have found a bunch of these issues without the awesome community. With all the content creators playing our game, we've been able to spot things we never would have, so thank you again to all of you.

Have a great week.