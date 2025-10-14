Changelog :

- New Division system. Grind to go from Div 5 to Pro!

Based on your performance in the last 10 games, adjusted depending on the average level on those servers.

You will need to play 10 games before seing any change.

- Decay system reducing your rating after a non activity period (progressive after 8 days off).

- New global leaderboard. See your world rank on main screen.

- 1v1 maps spaw problem fixed

- 3v3 Hockey map spawn problem fixed

- Center H map bloking votes : fixed

- Current map removed from map pool during vote

- All objects within deadbox have now collision off