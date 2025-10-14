Changelog :
- New Division system. Grind to go from Div 5 to Pro!
Based on your performance in the last 10 games, adjusted depending on the average level on those servers.
You will need to play 10 games before seing any change.
- Decay system reducing your rating after a non activity period (progressive after 8 days off).
- New global leaderboard. See your world rank on main screen.
- 1v1 maps spaw problem fixed
- 3v3 Hockey map spawn problem fixed
- Center H map bloking votes : fixed
- Current map removed from map pool during vote
- All objects within deadbox have now collision off