14 October 2025 Build 20391891 Edited 14 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Bug fixes

・Fixed an issue where explosion effect particles could become misaligned.

・Fixed an issue where the voting UI would sometimes jump around when voting.

UI improvement

・Improved the UI for some night scenes.

　-Night crawling performance: The names of both parties involved in the night crawling will now be displayed (however, if the person being crawled into is a real-life person, the name of the other person will remain hidden as before)

　-Nighttime effects where images are displayed: Display the other person's name and icon

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3320111
