v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Bug fixes

・Fixed an issue where explosion effect particles could become misaligned.

・Fixed an issue where the voting UI would sometimes jump around when voting.

UI improvement

・Improved the UI for some night scenes.

-Night crawling performance: The names of both parties involved in the night crawling will now be displayed (however, if the person being crawled into is a real-life person, the name of the other person will remain hidden as before)

-Nighttime effects where images are displayed: Display the other person's name and icon