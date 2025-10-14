 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20391882 Edited 15 October 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiya agents,

First things first...

🎉 We are now Steam Deck VERIFIED! 🎉

Then, a quick update to keep your adventures smooth and stable.

Major

  • Fixed a crash in the Catacombs when scrolling dialogue options with keyboard or gamepad.

  • Fixed an issue where Linux settings didn’t persist between sessions.

Minor

  • Windowed mode behaves correctly on Linux, Mac, and Windows:

    • You can now resize the window normally.

    • The game no longer launches in a tiny window.

New features

  • All-new tutorial pop-ups with clearer control prompts and improved illustrations.

Thanks again to everyone reporting issues and sending feedback!

