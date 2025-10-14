Hiya agents,
First things first...
🎉 We are now Steam Deck VERIFIED! 🎉
Then, a quick update to keep your adventures smooth and stable.
Major
Fixed a crash in the Catacombs when scrolling dialogue options with keyboard or gamepad.
Fixed an issue where Linux settings didn’t persist between sessions.
Minor
Windowed mode behaves correctly on Linux, Mac, and Windows:
You can now resize the window normally.
The game no longer launches in a tiny window.
New features
All-new tutorial pop-ups with clearer control prompts and improved illustrations.
Thanks again to everyone reporting issues and sending feedback!
