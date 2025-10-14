This update brings some seruously epic additions to the game:
- Fixed some networking issues.
- Fixed Transitioning Menus.
- Added Grabable Boxes in CR_CATCH.
- Updated Login Procedure.
Thank you and have fun!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
This update brings some seruously epic additions to the game:
- Fixed some networking issues.
- Fixed Transitioning Menus.
- Added Grabable Boxes in CR_CATCH.
- Updated Login Procedure.
Thank you and have fun!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update