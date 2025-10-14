 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20391827 Edited 14 October 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings some seruously epic additions to the game:

- Fixed some networking issues.

- Fixed Transitioning Menus.

- Added Grabable Boxes in CR_CATCH.

- Updated Login Procedure.

Thank you and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2629302
