Thanks everyone for all the feedback, along with the bug fixes and performance enhancements over the last couple of days, I'm happy to announce Cubed and Dangerous 1.6!

New Missions

I've cleaned up some of the work in progress code for the new mission types, and added them back into the game. Here's a brief overview of the new types:

Escort: This was in the launch version of the game, escort the Very Important Cube to the exit while blasting through a gauntlet of enemies

Wave: Clear ever increasing waves of enemies, classic wave clear styled mission

Escort has been updated to not reflect damage from the escort to the player, so you can spend more time focusing on blasting a whole through the cube wall in your way.

Scout missions have been updated to more distinctly highlight the mission objectives, making it a bit easier to tell what needs to be done during the heat of battle

Music and Polish

New soundtrack (by Fluolente) has been added to hype up the gameplay a bit more. Some of the previous music that was replaced has been previously sourced from royalty free music libraries, but didn't really fit the tone of the game. There could me some new tracks added soon as well, keep an eye out.

Previously covered in other posts, but many optimizations have been added to support a wider range of player hardware and PC setups. Steam Deck in particular has been further optimized for those Cubed sessions on the go.

Thanks

I highly appreciate all the feedback so far, thanks everyone for getting involved and reporting bugs. Still looking for more, so drop your honest thoughts in a Steam Review, connect on Discord, or leave some comments in the SubReddit. I promise I read it all!

Enjoy the new patch!