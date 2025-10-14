- Improved enemy AI
- Updated user HUD
- Added new nightmare scene
- Added Lore Journal and Inventory to help player's view/track progress
- Added CrowdControl Effects
- Added new enemies
- Added a tutorial level to introduce game mechanics
- Fixed a few bugs, and added some new ones
Patch 1.1.0
