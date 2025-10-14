 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20391721 Edited 14 October 2025 – 20:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved enemy AI
  • Updated user HUD
  • Added new nightmare scene
  • Added Lore Journal and Inventory to help player's view/track progress
  • Added CrowdControl Effects
  • Added new enemies
  • Added a tutorial level to introduce game mechanics
  • Fixed a few bugs, and added some new ones

