16 October 2025 Build 20391539
Update notes via Steam Community

Combat

  • Adjusted AI unfairly headshotting the player. This should lead to more consistent damage from Outcasts, and less "one-shot kills" effect

UI

  • Added the option for solo players to opt out of solo-only matchmaking, for brave solo players who want to play against any team size

  • Added messaging when the game and the server are not on the same version, so players understand why they can't connect and need to update

Other

  • Fix to prevent servers from uploading old save data. This resolves an issue we had last week, where we had to change some save data for some players manually

  • Extended the timeout period when launching a server to reduce connection issues

Windows 64-bit Depot 3494521
