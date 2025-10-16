Combat
Adjusted AI unfairly headshotting the player. This should lead to more consistent damage from Outcasts, and less "one-shot kills" effect
UI
Added the option for solo players to opt out of solo-only matchmaking, for brave solo players who want to play against any team size
Added messaging when the game and the server are not on the same version, so players understand why they can't connect and need to update
Other
Fix to prevent servers from uploading old save data. This resolves an issue we had last week, where we had to change some save data for some players manually
Extended the timeout period when launching a server to reduce connection issues
Changed files in this update