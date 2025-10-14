More fixes and improvements in this update after a few great bug reports and feedback. Also took a stab at improving the stability of the co-op joining player experience after reports of chunks starting to disappear and not load after extended playtimes. Thanks everyone!
Fixes
Fixed rare issue that caused certain chunks to not load or show up as a corrupted checkerboard of textures for co-op joining players, caused by a race condition of chunk retrieval retries (due to dropped packets) along with specific chunk load/unload timelines due to certain player movements in the world
Fixed rare decompression errors causing chunks to not load for extended periods of time for co-op joining players
Fixed outer corner clay tile roof stretching algorithm to avoid holes in the resulting mesh
Fixed outer corner clay tile roof placement colliding with walls directly under the roof and vice-versa
Fixed Blight level being way too high for smoked bass meat
Fixed tooltip for smoked items to show "Smoked from: <item>" instead of "Hardened from: <item>"
Fixed bug that would cause infinite hammering if a small stone broke during a building construction or taking apart process
Fixed co-op joining players not seeing any item updates in the construction materials window of in-progress buildings
Fixed substance hardening using the total mixture volume instead of the specific substance volume (ex. liquid tallow + water hardening into solid tallow using the full mixture amount instead of just liquid tallow)
Fixed some Slime resource labels appearing but not actually allowing selection and gathering
Fixed short planks and nails being impossible to select when they are dropped onto a plank or stone floor
Additions
Added new status effects tab in the status window (alongside injuries and skills) to show more information about the various status effects that affect your character. This shows up as a separate window when using controllers
Added an auto-equip for small stones when a held stone breaks during construction or taking apart a building (similar to after throwing a stone)
Added new Butchering activity skill (and renamed existing Butchering crafting skill to Meat Handling) to track and reward animal carcass harvesting
Balance
Increased skill level up requirements across the board
Vastly increased Slime spawning chance in swamps
Other changes
Upgraded Unity version to 2021.3.45f2 after recent security advisory
Reworked step up logic to vastly improve navigation around short objects and structures like foundations, removing cases where you'd get stuck running against something that should easily be stepped over automatically
Prevented object selection when aiming a ranged weapon like a spear or bow to avoid clutter when aiming
