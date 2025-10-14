More fixes and improvements in this update after a few great bug reports and feedback. Also took a stab at improving the stability of the co-op joining player experience after reports of chunks starting to disappear and not load after extended playtimes. Thanks everyone!

Fixes

Fixed rare issue that caused certain chunks to not load or show up as a corrupted checkerboard of textures for co-op joining players, caused by a race condition of chunk retrieval retries (due to dropped packets) along with specific chunk load/unload timelines due to certain player movements in the world

Fixed rare decompression errors causing chunks to not load for extended periods of time for co-op joining players

Fixed outer corner clay tile roof stretching algorithm to avoid holes in the resulting mesh

Fixed outer corner clay tile roof placement colliding with walls directly under the roof and vice-versa

Fixed Blight level being way too high for smoked bass meat

Fixed tooltip for smoked items to show "Smoked from: <item>" instead of "Hardened from: <item>"

Fixed bug that would cause infinite hammering if a small stone broke during a building construction or taking apart process

Fixed co-op joining players not seeing any item updates in the construction materials window of in-progress buildings

Fixed substance hardening using the total mixture volume instead of the specific substance volume (ex. liquid tallow + water hardening into solid tallow using the full mixture amount instead of just liquid tallow)

Fixed some Slime resource labels appearing but not actually allowing selection and gathering