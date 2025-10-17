Notable Improvements:

Fixed an issue with Juvenile creatures not being in the correct state upon Prospect reload.



Fixed an issue with Mounts not looking at nearby players correctly.



Changelog v2.3.13.143354

New Content

Details Decrease size of Juvenile Ubis from 0.7 to 0.6x adult Ubis



Ubis Juvenile & Mounts are now immune to the swamp water debuff



Rename data for SwampBird talents from Ubis (player facing) to SwampBird for DT consistency. Add DNT for Chew entries



Adding Ubis mount audio data table setup and ubis mount idle event with less vocalisations than a in world wild ubis



Adding ubis juvi audio, idle, flinch and death events, data table setups



SwampBird now supports all moa saddle meshes



Fixed SwampBird fall damage talent not having correct RequiredTalents config



Added Juvinile Swamp Bird with all SKs, materials, textures and BP updates. I also fixed the bald spot on the adult's neck with a combo of weight painting and a few added feathers



Fix naming of Resource DT validation functions and organized tree layout alphabetically



Updated material of juvenile SwampBird carcass



SwampBird NPC no longer uses mount carcass BP



The various SwampBird juvie SKs now use adult's physics asset



Very slightly increased SwampBird mount and NPC



Slightly increased SwampBird's melee damage



Increased SwampBird's protective distance range



Lowered SwampBird mount's fire resistance, increased base poison resistance slightly



Increased juvenile SwampBird's jog speed



Mount talent trees now draw their background images from D_TalentArchetypes



Added new 'Increased Metabolism' talent to SwampBird



Lowered SwampBird juvenile's chance to spawn and max nearby juveniles



Fixed foot sliding in SwampBird juvenile's locomotion BS



Lots of Ubis audio tweaks for mount and juvi. Adding jump and land animation auduio notifys and footstep balances and simplification of events



Unlocked Ubis mount character



Mounts are now affected by AttackSpeed stat



Fixed SwampBird's fast metabolism talent not working







Fixed

Details D_Saddle rows can now specify multiple supported mount types for creatures that share the same skeleton



Fixed regression which prevented mounts from looking at nearby NPCs/players



Fixed bug where juveniles set to 'wander' would reload in a follow state without a leader, preventing them from moving idly



Remove debug print from Sign Base





Future Content

Details Hit Blood FX color variation



Change one of the player landing pads in Eden station to be a prebuilt



Added placeholder talent tree, talent icon for SwampBird mount



Chew juvi creature events and setup and various other small DH adjustments



Reparent Eden Landing Pad from a world object to a deployable and add as spawnable item for prebuilts



Added temp version of juvenile SwampBird mesh/material



Set up various missing DT entries for SwampBird mount



Dialogue adjustments, drone adjustments, ghost croc distancing idle etc



Refactor player craftable landing pads due to Eden Station requirements



Resources Pass & transition cave in Swamp, Orange/Yellow Quad, Elysium



Updated hit blood splatter FX



Adding lithium knife audio, event and data table setup



Queen - Fixed flying to ground transition and queen now submerges properly



Radiation snapshot adjustments



Adjustments and fine tunes to radiation modifiers and radiation zones audio spacializer settings and intensities



Ely - mesh and material tweaks on meshes for Mo's area in Eden to improve texel density



Removing dropship profilings



Adjusting crash landing audio, and dialogue adjustments. Adding looping alarm audio for crash sequence



MA_TRE added switch to turn off WPO



Ensure EndPlay is always called for Eden Station OEI



Fixed lithium bow not being visible in first person



Ely - added mesh and materials for Eden set dressing



Queen - Added animbp and tries to land before submerging



Fix the build (DT validation)



First pass dropship crash audio sequence WIP



Wire Eden Statio OEI to level blueprint, rather than quest



Add a new quest marker type to show Eden Station OEI preview mesh



Adjustments to lithium axe audio layersr



Adding pre jump attack vocals to slinker. Also adding more dangerous sounding whoosh attack to intensify that combat situation



Adjustments to Ely biome audio. Reducing bird sounds when in any type of storm to help it feel more dangerous. Reducing insects audio when not around bushes or trees



rough wip FX for opening sequence



Updated SwampBird talent tree



Added some temp icons for new SwampBird talents



Resources Pass & transition cave to desert in Swamp, Purple/Orange/Yellow Quad, Elysium



Updates to quest dialogue and static audio event for arriving on Eden. Deleting duplicate event. Adding dialogue priority



Adding static dialogue event when crash landed. Updated quest to reflect static



Gate the selection to conditionally use the Eden cargo pad (distance checks) behind the mission flags



Adding eden cave audio, event and data table setup



Prevent items that have been explicity marked as invulerable from taking damage from damage types other than radial



Fix 'are we on Elysium' checks for player landing pads



Added Desert Bounder Carcass Icon



Added Lithium Pickaxe icon



Added Lithium Spear and Throwing Spear icons



Dropship crash sequence should no longer play on all missions (not OW), only ELY_Story_1



Change the logic for Eden landing pads when not in open world (don't use on first mission)



Fixed SwampBird attack not working



Fix SwampBird DT rows for Talents. Spelling/formatting fixes. Increase HealthRegen talent percentages. Talent name updates. Add SprintStaminaActionCost talent



Fixed a null reference error in ballistic fx logic



Fixed trail particles not working on pooled ballistics (after first shot)



Pitch variations to irradiated prospector



Fix drop pod offset when using drop pod grenades to land in Eden



Foliage & Cliff in Volcanic on Purple Quad, Elysium



Queen - Added half ground melee animations. Wyrm will try to melee attack you if in range before it does its ranged attacks



Ely - tweaks to various Eden set dressing meshes, new material variations for T5 kit, WIP mesh for Iris' lab



Eden station player landing pads are now a world object, not a deployable in a prebuilt (again). Update DT / Levels Etc



Fine tunes to lithium axe impact and whoosh



Adding missing rain layer to tundra biome. Removing profiling



Ely - fixed hole in cliff face and seam between landscape tiles in Tundra, green+yellow



Balance pass on lithium knife



Mix adjustments to various creature spacializers based on gameplay feel



Ely - adjusted LOD settings on Iris' lab, swapped out temp mesh in Eden, yellow quad



Fixed incorrect color setup for Elysium biomes (Eden and Rockspring). Fixed biome names in PSD. Add validation utility for detecting mismatch biome/GT setups



Adding raptor juvi audio events and data table setup



Ely - UV tweaks, new materials for Iris' lab in Eden



Added T5 Jackhammer icon



Added lithium knife and throwing knife icons



Added lithium axe icon



Added Lithium Sickle icon



Added lithium shield icon



Adjustments to juvi slinker idle and sniff layers



Queen - Fixed IK bones and readded to ctrl rig



Adding slinker juvi idle audio and data table setups



Swap out the the last six Eden Landing Pads placeholder meshes to real objects



Added missing sockets to lithium bow skeleton



Adding Ely swamp unique biome audio event and data table setup. Various other adjustments and tweaks to biomes and events to improve sound. Adding swamp frogs and insects



Updating hopper death and flinch vocalisations for better balance and tonal shaping



Adding hopper idle audio close and distant layers, event and data table setup



Added outlines to radiation icons to make them more visible



Adjustments to dropship sequence. Reducing fire clarity and intensity and adding electrical spark audio scatter



Radiation adjustments, modifier and uranium nodes



Adding ambient caved bird audio and insects to Eden. Various adjustments to DH creatures audio, adjustments to Tundra birds to not reduce in volume at lower wind values as much. Geo lake adjustments. Hopper and raptor volume pass



Fix AccessCard not being a Quest item



Remove Cleanup logic on Ely_Story3_Locate quest as that is triggered once the first door is opened and deletes the interior content shortly afterwards, blocking the mission completion, move instead to end of Records quest which is essentially end of the entire mission



Improve Quest text to be more verbose



Lock 2nd AccessDoor otherwise previous quest step completion is irrelevant



Move Dialogue7.1 trigger from Turret quest end to be triggered inside EnterDoor quest so timing with AccessDoor light can be done



Gate 2nd door unlocking behind timer to allow dialogue to play



Massively increase Locate_Travel quest sphere to cover entire entrance area to prevent quest step not triggering off by taking a wide berth. Show Travel quest sphere in Editor so this can be avoided in future



Lock then unlock first AccessDoor to update status light



Add supporting lights for Irradiated Prospector emissive elements



Add locked/unlocked red/green status light for AccessDoor. Add DF shadow support



Remove static world lights from Ely3 base



Small radiation modif change



Adjustments to when radiation modifiers are triggered. Also adding Eden biome audio to biomes table. Adjustments to irradiated prospector. Adding cave context etc



Foliage & Cliff in Volcanic on Purple Quad, Elysium



Mission 4-5. Fixed first 'talk to victor' quest not being interactable



Separated the T4 Landing Pad into two meshes, one concrete and the other metal. I also created custom LODs for both



Added transparency to radiation modifier background





Welcome to Week 202.This week we are introducing a brand new mount to Icarus. The Ubis mount which comes with its own talent tree and unique abilities.We also have a quick look at what is coming next week with the addition of new workshop ammo.Starting this week, Ubis creatures in the swamp biome will now have a chance to spawn with juveniles that follow their parents around. Similar to the Tusker or Moa, these juveniles can be captured (by defeating their parent) and brought back to your base, where you can raise them into a fully grown Ubis Mount.The Ubis Mount can use all the same saddles as the Moa. While slightly slower than the Moa, it features unique traits that can be unlocked as it levels up. Like all our mounts, the Ubis has its own talent tree, focused on swamp survival and poison resistance. It can also learn a special talent that enables it to attack while being ridden, making it a more combat-oriented mount.Mounts and tames - along with their testing, skill tree development, and asset creation - take a considerable amount of time to design and balance. Because of this, we’re very intentional about when and how we add new mounts and tames. Each addition is meant to offer a distinct experience, not just serve as a reskinned version of an existing creature.Next week we are going to be adding new 5.56mm CHAC Ammo to the workshop rounding out the ammo available in the workshop so players can quickly bring down Assault rifle ammo for the cost of Ren.