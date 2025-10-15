Added a new Cart for cargo with 8 cargo holds.
Fixed Main menu transition.
Fixed lumen acces y passenger terminal
Fixed bug that character cant move on dialoge disengage
Added SSAO
Graphics optimizations.
New Cart and minor fixes
