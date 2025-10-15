 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20391076 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new Cart for cargo with 8 cargo holds.

  • Fixed Main menu transition.

  • Fixed lumen acces y passenger terminal

  • Fixed bug that character cant move on dialoge disengage

  • Added SSAO

  • Graphics optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
