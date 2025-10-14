Hello everyone!

It's been a bit! The Steam playtest has been going well, and I've been doing some work behind the scenes to make the game more smooth. This update is a bit content-light. but it allowed me to retool some systems to be a bit more versatile.

Disclaimer: This update contains some changes to the way game modes and UI elements work. This may have bugs and unintended side effects. Please report all issues using the ingame form.

Additions

New map: Dodgemall! Dodgemall is the game's largest map. It takes place inside a mall, with several storefronts and a big central building that can be climbed atop for some verticality. I will continue to work on making the map function and look better in following updates.

Added viewmodel animations!

Changes & Fixes