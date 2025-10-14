 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20391049 Edited 14 October 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's been a bit! The Steam playtest has been going well, and I've been doing some work behind the scenes to make the game more smooth. This update is a bit content-light. but it allowed me to retool some systems to be a bit more versatile.

Disclaimer: This update contains some changes to the way game modes and UI elements work. This may have bugs and unintended side effects. Please report all issues using the ingame form.

Additions

  • New map: Dodgemall! Dodgemall is the game's largest map. It takes place inside a mall, with several storefronts and a big central building that can be climbed atop for some verticality. I will continue to work on making the map function and look better in following updates.

  • Added viewmodel animations!

Changes & Fixes

  • Updated engine version to Unity 6.2. This update improves stability, and patches the CVE-2025-59489 RCE exploit.

  • Several maps have had their lighting overhauled.

  • Team Knockout mode altered to have players spawn with their teammates.

  • UI now displays the leading player's name when playing Free-For-All.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link