UPDATE 0.16.0

HALLOWEEN COSMETICS

For Halloween, we are bringing 12 new cosmetic options in the Character and Holidays packs, with no extra cost !

CHARACTERS PACK

Welcome Cleo which comes with two head variants, a new face and her own patches and charm !

HOLIDAYS PACK

Show your spooky side with these two new suit materials and 3 new charms !

As we mentioned in the announcements on our Discord server, this wil be the last update (excluding hotfixes) before the 1.0.0 version in November. Join it for more information if you are not already there !