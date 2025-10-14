 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20390628 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's changes:

-Increased Shiverman respawn time in Shivering Step so they're less of a nuisance after their initial appearance (leaving the zone will still reset those spawns)

-Decreased drop rate of Stormcaller Aura 4 (it was way way way more common than other aura 4s)

-Found & fixed an edge case that causes SimPlayers in group to stop responding (previously fixed by pressing guard and follow)

-Added a few 'quest' entries to Shivering Step to help guide players. (No new content, just journal entries)

-Fixed Shivering Keys to be destroyable

-"Headless" in Shivering Tomb were using the wrong (and way stronger) lightning spell, they've been downgraded

