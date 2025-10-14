Hey all,



We're finally at 0.9.8! just a few more updates and we'll be at 1.0.0! (and quickly 1.0.1). Please keep the feedback coming!

We also finally have a release date for the main game: NOVEMBER 3rd 2025!

Set it on your calendars, tell your friends, your mom n dad, and your dog! Its finally coming!

In the meantime, enjoy these fat changes:



CHANGES

Added a Credits screen that can be accessed from the Title Screen, a special Credits screen can be viewed after beating the game

Guild Ranks now require more RP from quests per rank. Existing saves will have their total RP and Rank recalculated, your Rank may be lower than before. This wont put you at a disadvantage with new saves. Existing saves will get a free Guild Upgrade Board reset.

Added a Tier option to the Loot Filter settings, you can now filter items by tier as well as by rarity.

Added a UI Scale setting in the Options Menu

Added a Play Encounter Music setting in the Options Menu

Added a See Bonus Stat Ranges setting in the Options Menu, with this you can see the stat ranges for each bonus mod

Increased the prices of Materials in Labourer's Union shop

Rerolling Stats at the Workshop now has a (2 x Workshop Level)% chance to get Perfect Rolls on each bonus mod, with a chime indicating when you did

Added an Edit Guild button in the Overview Menu (press the dragon head on the top right)

You can now view which Dungeons have specific materials in the World Map menu

Increased EXP required by 20% for Skills under level 100

Jehf's General (The Utility store) now requires Ironite Ore to build

FIXES

Fixed the Quest Names of all Quest Board Tickets in the Quests Menu

Fixed The White Magic Quest "My Hedgehog Stopped Moving" not having a proper story.

Fixed "Show Tooltips" setting not saving

Fixed Materials Inventory displaying over the Filter Settings Menu in the Inventory Menu

Fixed up UI elements in the Workshop menu

Fixed Inventory Pages resetting back to 1 whenever you sell/equip or do anything else with the inventory

Fixed more overlapping sound issues

Be sure to wishlist main game if you haven't already as that really helps us out a ton!

Take it easy, all!