14 October 2025 Build 20390482 Edited 14 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update has been released to address the recent Unity security vulnerabilities that have been exposed.

It also fixes a crash when trying to play custom levels in the level editor without any spawn blocks.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

