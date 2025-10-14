Quick Patch 2



- Added Lights to guide in dark areas

- Added Checkpoint Shortcut key to Keybinds option

-Fixed sudden darkening in on sword platforms

-Fixed collisions In Sand Region

-Increased duration of Lava platforms

-Moved some checkpoints out of their hiding spots

- Fixed a typo in one of the books in market

- Fixed Bouncing Issue in Sand River Region

-Added screen fade to respawn

- Fixed Resoawn not working from pause menu