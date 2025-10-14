 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20390404 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick Patch 2

- Added Lights to guide in dark areas
- Added Checkpoint Shortcut key to Keybinds option
-Fixed sudden darkening in on sword platforms
-Fixed collisions In Sand Region
-Increased duration of Lava platforms
-Moved some checkpoints out of their hiding spots
- Fixed a typo in one of the books in market
- Fixed Bouncing Issue in Sand River Region
-Added screen fade to respawn
- Fixed Resoawn not working from pause menu

