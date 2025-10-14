Quick Patch 2
- Added Lights to guide in dark areas
- Added Checkpoint Shortcut key to Keybinds option
-Fixed sudden darkening in on sword platforms
-Fixed collisions In Sand Region
-Increased duration of Lava platforms
-Moved some checkpoints out of their hiding spots
- Fixed a typo in one of the books in market
- Fixed Bouncing Issue in Sand River Region
-Added screen fade to respawn
- Fixed Resoawn not working from pause menu
Hotfix
