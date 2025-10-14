Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted the trigger timing for a certain puzzle.
- Adjusted the difficulty of a small mini-puzzle.
- Lowered the difficulty of another small puzzle.
- Expanded the detection range for a specific mini-puzzle.
- Adjusted several scenes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the trigger condition for the “All Weapons Collected” achievement.
(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)
Liujiajun
Oct 15, 2025
