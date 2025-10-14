- Update -

Changes

Adjusted the trigger timing for a certain puzzle.



Adjusted the difficulty of a small mini-puzzle.



Lowered the difficulty of another small puzzle.



Expanded the detection range for a specific mini-puzzle.



Adjusted several scenes.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the trigger condition for the “All Weapons Collected” achievement.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)LiujiajunOct 15, 2025