14 October 2025 Build 20390364 Edited 14 October 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted the trigger timing for a certain puzzle.
  • Adjusted the difficulty of a small mini-puzzle.
  • Lowered the difficulty of another small puzzle.
  • Expanded the detection range for a specific mini-puzzle.
  • Adjusted several scenes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the trigger condition for the “All Weapons Collected” achievement.


(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)

Liujiajun
Oct 15, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

