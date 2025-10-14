Hotfix

Dense Grass

Grows 3x faster

New maps start with more variety in existing growth



Petitions

Requests and Gifts from allies now include 3x Coins

Requests and Gifts from non-allies now include 1x Coins



Feasts

Fix bug that caused people to consider rooms from other maps when deciding where to Feast

This should resolve a number of nonsensical choices

Thanks for the report!



Relaxation

Fix bug that caused people to relax in rooms from other maps

This should resolve a number of nonsensical choices

Thanks for the report!



Training

Fix bug that prevented Training when Scheduled to Train

Report when there's nothing to train

Thanks for the report!



Fire

Fire is now affected by Snow on the Ground

Fix rendering bug

Thanks for the report!



Portraits

Fix bug with Portrait sorting related to Prestige

Thanks for the report!



Mycologist

Only reveal caves on the current map

Thanks for the report! Restart the game and steam to pick it up!