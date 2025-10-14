 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20390089 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfix
Dense Grass
Grows 3x faster
New maps start with more variety in existing growth

Petitions
Requests and Gifts from allies now include 3x Coins
Requests and Gifts from non-allies now include 1x Coins

Feasts
Fix bug that caused people to consider rooms from other maps when deciding where to Feast
This should resolve a number of nonsensical choices
Thanks for the report!

Relaxation
Fix bug that caused people to relax in rooms from other maps
This should resolve a number of nonsensical choices
Thanks for the report!

Training
Fix bug that prevented Training when Scheduled to Train
Report when there's nothing to train
Thanks for the report!

Fire
Fire is now affected by Snow on the Ground
Fix rendering bug
Thanks for the report!

Portraits
Fix bug with Portrait sorting related to Prestige
Thanks for the report!

Mycologist
Only reveal caves on the current map
Thanks for the report!Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

