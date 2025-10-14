Surface Targets have had notable changes to their behavior.
Features:New: WIP: new enemy detection system.
- Added alert states icon in 3d views.
- Added alert states icon to combat map.
Improvements:
- Add improved cone view detection system to Battleship, Destroyer, Gunboat, Kaidai sub and Light Cruiser
- Change out of range text in tbt/periscope view
- Reordered view buttons to make more sense
- Increase battery recharge rate by 10%
- Map: add last known position note to ship's tooltip
Bug/issues Fixes:
- Fixed: Kaidai sub would fire backwards
- Fixed: ship alert icon showing with an invisible ship icon
Contact us for bug reports: We are working on a in-game solution.
The Steam Discussion Forums
Our Discord
Or support@microprose.com
Save Game Location: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Microprose\Silent Depth 2
Game Session Logs: <your steamfolder>\steamapps\common\Silent Depth 2 - Pacific\Silent Depth 2_Data\Logs
Alternatively you can jump to this folder by clicking on the “Cog” on the game’s library page, then mouse over “Manage” then click on “Browse Local Files” and follow the folder structure above.
Thank you for taking the time to help us find the bugs! Now for the update report!
Changed files in this update