Hey Junkers! 🎮⚙️

I’ve just rolled out a new update packed with fixes, improvements, and a few quality-of-life tweaks based directly on your feedback! 💪

This patch focuses on polishing gameplay stability, refining mechanics, and addressing small but annoying issues some of you have reported — from resource collection and vehicle renovation to map stability and save management.

I’ve also added a few immersion upgrades, like the visible basket-holding animation (for all of you wide-screen players 😎), and separated autosaves between Story Mode and Sandbox Mode, so you can freely switch between them without any worries.

As always — thank you so much for your continued support, detailed reports, and kind words. ❤️

Your feedback helps me make Junkyard Simulator better with every single update.

Keep sending in your thoughts and ideas — I’m reading them all and adding the best ones to our to-do list. 🚀

Enjoy the update and happy scrapping, Junkers! 🧰🔩

Full Hotfix Details

⚙️ Gameplay & Mechanics

Fixed the issue with counting the amount of resources collected in the world using the hammer. The displayed value now correctly matches the actual number of resources stored in the furnace.

Added a safeguard to prevent the game from getting stuck when opening the Large Map.

Increased the time required to search scrap piles — it now takes 2 hours in-game.

Added a system to remember the state of opened vehicle parts. Trunks and hoods will now remain open for 2 in-game hours before automatically resetting.

Fixed an issue where items would sometimes fall under a vehicle being searched, making them impossible to find inside the trunk or under the hood.

Secure the crate save system to prevent gray crates from remaining in the game area.

Add a fix that will automatically remove broken gray crates from the game if they appear in the player’s save file and interfere with gameplay.

🗺️ Map & Visuals

Improved icon display when searching for vehicles to load onto the tow truck. Icons for all vehicles are visible from a distance, but once you approach one, the others will fade out to help you focus on the correct one.

Fixed the issue where the minimap could freeze after visiting the store and withdrawing money from the ATM.

Fixed the issue where the minimap could freeze after finishing the cashier dialogue (when showing products, indicating the ATM, giving change, or reacting to an exact payment).

🧰 Interface & Interactions

Fixed the text jumping issue while overwriting a save file.

Fixed the issue where input was disabled when naming a save file if the mouse hovered over the center of the screen.

Added visible hand-holding animation for the shopping basket to improve immersion for players with wider screen ratios or increased FOV (the basket will no longer appear to float).

💾 Save System

Separated Autosave files between Story Mode and Sandbox Mode. You can now freely switch between modes without worrying about losing automatic saves from the other mode.

🧹 Optimization

Increased the distance at which the optimization system removes dropped objects.

Extended the time before dropped objects are removed by the optimization system.

🚗 Vehicle Renovation

Adjusted all body renovation elements for vehicles to make progress easier to register, preventing situations where players struggle to find the final repair spot.

Extended the duration of the renovation hint spheres (activated by pressing the hint button) from 2 seconds to 5 seconds for better visibility.

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

Also please support ːsteamthumbsupː 🙂