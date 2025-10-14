Removed: The in-game notepad.

A lot of players told me the digital notepad was clunky, and honestly, they were right! I’ve decided to remove it completely. From now on, you’ll need to jot clues down with a real pen and paper, just like an old-school detective. Grab a notebook, pour some coffee, and embrace that classic 90s mystery-solver vibe.

Known Issue:

There’s still one lingering bug where you might occasionally be unable to type in the in-game browser. I’m working on a fix and hope to have it patched soon. It does not render the game unplayable and is a minor bug.

Compatibility Note:

If your computer is over 10 years old, this game might not run properly. Gumshoe’s old-school aesthetic doesn’t mean it’ll play nice with actual vintage hardware, unfortunately!

More updates (and little quality-of-life improvements) are on the way, thank you for sticking with me and helping make Gumshoe Detective Agency: The First Case better with every patch.

– Birdy 🕵️‍♂️