Thanks everyone who tuned in to the live stream for a preview of Update 1. if you missed it you can catch up here:
Jump Ship Dev Q&A - First Look at Update 1
Bugfix
Fixed server browser not refreshing properly
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Thanks everyone who tuned in to the live stream for a preview of Update 1. if you missed it you can catch up here:
Jump Ship Dev Q&A - First Look at Update 1
Fixed server browser not refreshing properly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update