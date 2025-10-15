 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20389915 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone who tuned in to the live stream for a preview of Update 1. if you missed it you can catch up here:

Jump Ship Dev Q&A - First Look at Update 1

Bugfix

  • Fixed server browser not refreshing properly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1757302
