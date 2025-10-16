Patch update v1.3.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor but necessary patch update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit Tafl Champions Windows 32-bit Depot 1577151
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Tafl Champions Windows 64-bit Depot 1577152
- Loading history…
macOS Tafl Champions MacOS Depot 1577153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update