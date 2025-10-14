I know the game isn’t popular, but I still wanted to improve it a little. This update took about two months and includes major visual and technical changes.



Due to the use of the latest Unreal Engine 5.6 technologies, including Lumen, Nanite, and Virtual Textures, system requirements have increased — but I believe the visuals are now much more pleasant.

From a technical side, I’ve updated almost everything: textures, materials, and lighting; redesigned all locations; improved post-process effects and added more detail. I’ve also expanded the narrative with elements inspired by real psychological conditions, and added new gameplay mechanics and voice commands.

If you try this update, please share any feedback or bug reports — I might have missed something, and your help would mean a lot.