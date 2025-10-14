 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20389770 Edited 14 October 2025 – 19:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I know the game isn’t popular, but I still wanted to improve it a little. This update took about two months and includes major visual and technical changes.

Due to the use of the latest Unreal Engine 5.6 technologies, including Lumen, Nanite, and Virtual Textures, system requirements have increased — but I believe the visuals are now much more pleasant.

From a technical side, I’ve updated almost everything: textures, materials, and lighting; redesigned all locations; improved post-process effects and added more detail. I’ve also expanded the narrative with elements inspired by real psychological conditions, and added new gameplay mechanics and voice commands.

If you try this update, please share any feedback or bug reports — I might have missed something, and your help would mean a lot.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3395811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link