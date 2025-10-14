 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20389768 Edited 14 October 2025 – 19:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed condition checks for the Sloppy personality

  • Updated description for the Savage personality

  • Reduced the number of ingredients in the "16-Day Accelerated Services" chapter

  • Removed fullscreen warning for streamers on first launch (still available in settings)

Changed files in this update

