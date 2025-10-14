Fixed condition checks for the Sloppy personality
Updated description for the Savage personality
Reduced the number of ingredients in the "16-Day Accelerated Services" chapter
Removed fullscreen warning for streamers on first launch (still available in settings)
Patch 1.0.5 – Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
