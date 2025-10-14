Changes:
Rewrote the restocking rules for NPC shops
All stockable (Wood in Mint's shop, seeds in Catarina's) will refil or reduce at the rate of TargetStock / 7 days.
- Fully restocking takes 7 days (0% -> 100%), selling twice the normal stock would take 14 days to deplete (300% -> 100%)
All non stockable items (Items not sold by the shop) will deplate at the rate of 100 value per day. Multiple stacks of the same item deplete one stack at a time.
- In survival mode this rate directly scales with the debt multiplier
Bugfixes:
Fixed backwards swiming fish, it happened on fishes bigger than 300cm
Fixed a building piece with wrong name
Fixed some typos
0.77.3.2
