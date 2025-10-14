 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20389704 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
Rewrote the restocking rules for NPC shops
All stockable (Wood in Mint's shop, seeds in Catarina's) will refil or reduce at the rate of TargetStock / 7 days.
- Fully restocking takes 7 days (0% -> 100%), selling twice the normal stock would take 14 days to deplete (300% -> 100%)
All non stockable items (Items not sold by the shop) will deplate at the rate of 100 value per day. Multiple stacks of the same item deplete one stack at a time.
- In survival mode this rate directly scales with the debt multiplier

Bugfixes:
Fixed backwards swiming fish, it happened on fishes bigger than 300cm
Fixed a building piece with wrong name
Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link