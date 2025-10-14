Changes:

Rewrote the restocking rules for NPC shops

All stockable (Wood in Mint's shop, seeds in Catarina's) will refil or reduce at the rate of TargetStock / 7 days.

- Fully restocking takes 7 days (0% -> 100%), selling twice the normal stock would take 14 days to deplete (300% -> 100%)

All non stockable items (Items not sold by the shop) will deplate at the rate of 100 value per day. Multiple stacks of the same item deplete one stack at a time.

- In survival mode this rate directly scales with the debt multiplier



Bugfixes:

Fixed backwards swiming fish, it happened on fishes bigger than 300cm

Fixed a building piece with wrong name

Fixed some typos