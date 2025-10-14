 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20389682 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed caustic light not being off when turned off in research entrance

- Slight optimization to dock area

- Optimised Shipwrecks

Changed files in this update

Depot 2642951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link