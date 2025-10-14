 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20389676 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I am pleased to announce that Spacenap is now available in a bundle with the amazing Ropuka's Idle Island.

Get both games now at an additional discount!

Ropuka's Idle Island

A cozy idle game that sits anywhere on your desktop. Watch the frog cut grass, upgrade his tools, and decorate the island while you work or relax.

Spacenap

A chill idle stars hunting and constellations building game that sits in the corner of your screen. Take a nap and daydream while you do something else.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3920421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link