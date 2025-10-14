I am pleased to announce that Spacenap is now available in a bundle with the amazing Ropuka's Idle Island.

Get both games now at an additional discount!

Ropuka's Idle Island

A cozy idle game that sits anywhere on your desktop. Watch the frog cut grass, upgrade his tools, and decorate the island while you work or relax.

Spacenap

A chill idle stars hunting and constellations building game that sits in the corner of your screen. Take a nap and daydream while you do something else.