Technical changes
- Upgrading package versions to improve the development environment
- Removing unused or redundant data from mission files
Balancing changes
- Making the missions in Chapter 4 easier on Story mode by granting extra initial resources, starting units and techs
Patch 1.2.6.0 release notes
