14 October 2025 Build 20389569 Edited 14 October 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Technical changes
- Upgrading package versions to improve the development environment
- Removing unused or redundant data from mission files

Balancing changes
- Making the missions in Chapter 4 easier on Story mode by granting extra initial resources, starting units and techs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Five Nations Content Depot 1565671
