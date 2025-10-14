Fixed:

Solved an issue which could in rare circumstances cause the storyline of the second dungeon to be impossible to progress



Solved an issue which would sometimes cause users window resolution to automatically get changed to the lowest setting



Today's patch addresses two issues which impacted a very small number of players, so most players can simply ignore it. However, for those who were impacted by these issues, they made the game unpleasant or outright unplayable, so I did not want to wait until 1.1 to address them.As always, please let me know if any new issues arise as a result of this update, and please leave us a Steam review if you haven't already! Our Steam visibility has fallen off a cliff this week and we really need more reviews to bring our store page back to life. Thank you for your help!If you are one of the people impacted by the bug in dungeon 2, please enter the dungeon once again and continue onward. The item you needed to progress will now be automatically placed in your inventory if you met the requirements to get it, but don't have it.