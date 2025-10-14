 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20389559 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small patch today that addresses some issues people are having with the garden. This update should make production on furniture units visible, cease people building already built furniture and improve things like the Skep and Orchard.

