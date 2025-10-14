Added the Accelerate level pack, and the Accelerate background along with 3 new songs

Added railgrinding

Added a new secret

Added many new decoration items

Reworked Tricky-3 & Tricky-8

Improved the level result screen

Improved the campaign level select UI

Added a new lighting system, implemented across levels past Frantic

Adjusted DEV times, and all medal times. All Platinum times are now 1 second faster. Gold and Silver times were also affected

Tutorial-1 from 7 to 6.5

Tutorial-2 from 7.5 to 7

Tutorial-7 from 5.5 to 5

Tutorial-9 from 6 to 5.5

Tricky-7 from 8 to 7.5

Tricky-9 from 9 to 8.5

Fluctuate-3 from 9 to 8.5

Frantic-3 from 6 to 5.5

Harmony-4 from 8 to 7.5

Harmony-7 from 5 to 4.5

Removed Invert CB setting

Sawblades can now be even bigger in size

Sawblade collisions for dashing are better now

Speed gates now make you frictionless when touching the ground

Reworked replay system, old replays might playback improperly now

Added more tutorial text explaining certain features

Lots of small level design changes overall to allow more skill expression

Death gates are now tied to background hazard color and can be toggled on in the editor

Fixed IntraTick not pausing properly on >60FPS whic resulted in objects flickering

Fixed some inconsistencies with wallbounces, they should be more lenient now

Fixed Abrupt background syncing with songs it shouldn't

Fixed some issues with the credits screen

Fixed rebinding being messy on controller

Fixed resetting binds not working with mouse and keyboard

Fixed some backgrounds not interpolating properly in >60 FPS

Fixed some layering issues with teleporters

Fixed a tutorial message missing input glyphs

Fixed issues with interpolation when the game is paused

Fixed an issue with the sliding hitbox that made ceiling bounces inconsistent in 1 block tall gaps

Improved performance on sparks, the Frantic BG, sawblade collision detection and dash logic