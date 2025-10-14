Added the Accelerate level pack, and the Accelerate background along with 3 new songs
Added railgrinding
Added a new secret
Added many new decoration items
Reworked Tricky-3 & Tricky-8
Improved the level result screen
Improved the campaign level select UI
Added a new lighting system, implemented across levels past Frantic
Adjusted DEV times, and all medal times. All Platinum times are now 1 second faster. Gold and Silver times were also affected
Tutorial-1 from 7 to 6.5
Tutorial-2 from 7.5 to 7
Tutorial-7 from 5.5 to 5
Tutorial-9 from 6 to 5.5
Tricky-7 from 8 to 7.5
Tricky-9 from 9 to 8.5
Fluctuate-3 from 9 to 8.5
Frantic-3 from 6 to 5.5
Harmony-4 from 8 to 7.5
Harmony-7 from 5 to 4.5
Removed Invert CB setting
Sawblades can now be even bigger in size
Sawblade collisions for dashing are better now
Speed gates now make you frictionless when touching the ground
Reworked replay system, old replays might playback improperly now
Added more tutorial text explaining certain features
Lots of small level design changes overall to allow more skill expression
Death gates are now tied to background hazard color and can be toggled on in the editor
Fixed IntraTick not pausing properly on >60FPS whic resulted in objects flickering
Fixed some inconsistencies with wallbounces, they should be more lenient now
Fixed Abrupt background syncing with songs it shouldn't
Fixed some issues with the credits screen
Fixed rebinding being messy on controller
Fixed resetting binds not working with mouse and keyboard
Fixed some backgrounds not interpolating properly in >60 FPS
Fixed some layering issues with teleporters
Fixed a tutorial message missing input glyphs
Fixed issues with interpolation when the game is paused
Fixed an issue with the sliding hitbox that made ceiling bounces inconsistent in 1 block tall gaps
Improved performance on sparks, the Frantic BG, sawblade collision detection and dash logic
