Greetings, Arms Dealers!

This update focuses on improving system stability, fixing key gameplay exploits, and ensuring accurate in-game information displays.



Patch content

Changes:

Unity Engine updated to the latest stable version to address recent security vulnerabilities.

The breakthrough dice roll result is now saved with your save file. Reloading to reroll breakthroughs on Day 1 is no longer possible.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue preventing some players from opening Patch Notes from the main menu. The button now functions correctly.

Fixed a money exploit that allowed discounted building upgrades to be refunded at full price.

The upgrade construction timer now displays the correct adjusted duration, including all active improvements.

We appreciate your continued feedback and support as we refine Arms Trade Tycoon: Tanks.

Join the discussion on our Steam forums or Discord and let us know what you think.