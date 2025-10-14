 Skip to content
14 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Arms Dealers!

This update focuses on improving system stability, fixing key gameplay exploits, and ensuring accurate in-game information displays.

Patch content

Changes:

  • Unity Engine updated to the latest stable version to address recent security vulnerabilities.

  • The breakthrough dice roll result is now saved with your save file. Reloading to reroll breakthroughs on Day 1 is no longer possible.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue preventing some players from opening Patch Notes from the main menu. The button now functions correctly.

  • Fixed a money exploit that allowed discounted building upgrades to be refunded at full price.

  • The upgrade construction timer now displays the correct adjusted duration, including all active improvements.

We appreciate your continued feedback and support as we refine Arms Trade Tycoon: Tanks.

Join the discussion on our Steam forums or Discord and let us know what you think.

