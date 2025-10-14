 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20389511 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, I applied the new Unity security patch that has been plaguing games made with unity.
Also I set the default audio volume to 80%

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2418781
