Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.1 (October 14, 2025)
New
Box Truck doors can now be opened – loot can be found inside
Clothing items can now also be found as loot
Fixes
Fixed issue with the KA-47 magazine having too much weight
Map
Fixed incorrectly placed item spawners
Added additional item spawners
Fixed issue where some items in containers couldn’t be looted properly
Applied further network performance improvements
Fixed rock formations where dinos could get stuck
Fixed issue where two Black Market traders were bugged into each other
Stones for gathering can now also be found on gravel areas, not just beaches
Fixed bunker wall and door that were positioned too high
Reworked barracks roof texture
Slightly improved some small areas around the harbor
Added more map details
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update Servers & Clients to version v0.1.1
Your feedback matters!
Let us know what you’d like to see – comment below or join our Discord:
Join Discord
Thank you for your support!
Holy Mask Games
Changed files in this update