14 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.1 (October 14, 2025)

New

  • Box Truck doors can now be opened – loot can be found inside

  • Clothing items can now also be found as loot

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with the KA-47 magazine having too much weight

Map

  • Fixed incorrectly placed item spawners

  • Added additional item spawners

  • Fixed issue where some items in containers couldn’t be looted properly

  • Applied further network performance improvements

  • Fixed rock formations where dinos could get stuck

  • Fixed issue where two Black Market traders were bugged into each other

  • Stones for gathering can now also be found on gravel areas, not just beaches

  • Fixed bunker wall and door that were positioned too high

  • Reworked barracks roof texture

  • Slightly improved some small areas around the harbor

  • Added more map details

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update Servers & Clients to version v0.1.1

Your feedback matters!
Let us know what you'd like to see – comment below or join our Discord:
Join Discord

Thank you for your support!
Holy Mask Games

