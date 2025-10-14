Clothing items can now also be found as loot

Box Truck doors can now be opened – loot can be found inside

Fixed issue with the KA-47 magazine having too much weight

Fixed incorrectly placed item spawners

Added additional item spawners

Fixed issue where some items in containers couldn’t be looted properly

Applied further network performance improvements

Fixed rock formations where dinos could get stuck

Fixed issue where two Black Market traders were bugged into each other

Stones for gathering can now also be found on gravel areas, not just beaches

Fixed bunker wall and door that were positioned too high

Reworked barracks roof texture

Slightly improved some small areas around the harbor