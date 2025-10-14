 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20389496 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated on October 14, 2025:

1. Fixed some translation issues.

2. Adjusted the reflection effect on the tabletop.

3. Customers will remove the lid when drinking milk tea.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3334521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link