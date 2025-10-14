Fixed:
Translation errors fixed
Fixed a game saving error
Fixed logic errors in quests
Added new dialog boxes
Added a new scene
Added two new achievements
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed:
Translation errors fixed
Fixed a game saving error
Fixed logic errors in quests
Added new dialog boxes
Added a new scene
Added two new achievements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update