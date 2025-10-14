 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20389387 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

Translation errors fixed

Fixed a game saving error

Fixed logic errors in quests

Added new dialog boxes

Added a new scene

Added two new achievements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitRussian Revizor Content Depot 1449291
