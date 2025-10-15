Greetings Dealers!

We’re very excited to announce the release of Update 1.002! ːdll_coinː

The mobile releases are taking up most of our time these weeks but the positive side is that we can bring all the improvements and fixes to our Steam players too.

Let's take a look at what's included in Update 1.002:

Several UI improvements , mostly related to scrolling.

Bug fixing

This update is available for both the mobile and Steam version of the game.

A heartfelt thank you to all our players for your great support! We wish you good luck on your journey to become the richest man in the Empire! ːdll_coinː

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment