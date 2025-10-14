This one really only does two things:
1. Unity Vulnerability Patch
1.28F applies a fix for a vulnerability in the Unity engine that was recently discovered. You can read about that here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
On our end, we had to upgrade our Unity editor from 2019.4.40f1 to 2019.4.41f1 and rebuild the game. Sometimes, upgrading the editor can be a nightmare (which is why we're still using Unity 2019 in the first place). But luckily, as far as we can tell, going from 2019.4.40 to 2019.4.41 doesn't seem to cause any compatibility issues!
2. Track Loading Bugfix
We recently learned about a bug where the game's "final boss battle" wouldn't load under certain circumstances. When we looked into it, we found an issue with how the Track Select screen stores and manipulates track data. This issue can also make "streamer mode" act weird. Anyways, the issue should now be fixed!
On PC, this patch should only be around 50mb. For some reason, the patch is a lot larger on Mac, coming in at around 500mb. We don't have a lot of control over this... we just build the game, and then Steam figures out how to update the files. Apologies for the inconvenience!
We have a lot of really cool stuff in progress, and are excited to get back to work now that this patch is out! Thank you for your patience!
Forever in your service,
Holy Wow Studios
Changed files in this update