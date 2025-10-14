Hello Uncles!

I have been alluding to this for a while, but v1.2 is OUT NOW!

This major update adds Controller support, some October fun, and a insane amount of bug fixes and some other cool stuff!

Lets gets into the patch

Added Controller Support (For most modern controllers) for both the DLC and main game

Added 3 new items to Rogue mode Ram Stick: 10% per stack to dodge a hit (Rare) Eye Drops: All damage is dealt over time (Rare) Pencil: Drop an HP orb when taking damage that heals 5 max HP

Added 5 Cursed Items to Rogue Mode Unlocked by beating RM with the new October-only job, Skeleton (P.S you can change your computer date if you miss it!) One spawns at the start, and another can be bought in the shop for the same price as other items All are Risk-Reward themed

Added a new Modifier, Darkness Dims the screen while not near a light source

Changed how the DLC is done, allowing the player to buy it, and not need to update to play it

This also adds cosmetics to the main game

Changed Achievement logic, making them work more often

Added 9 new achievements related to Rogue Mode (removed 2 that no longer work RIP)

Reworked the Tutorial (Thanks FireHazard274)

Squashed a LOT of bugs, like a insane amount

Reworked how Uncle moves a little across both versions, allowing for some more snappy movement

Thank you so much for all of the support,

See you at the top

Happy Halloween!