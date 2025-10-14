 Skip to content
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20389160 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Uncles!

I have been alluding to this for a while, but v1.2 is OUT NOW!

This major update adds Controller support, some October fun, and a insane amount of bug fixes and some other cool stuff!

Lets gets into the patch

  • Added Controller Support (For most modern controllers) for both the DLC and main game

  • Added 3 new items to Rogue mode

    1. Ram Stick: 10% per stack to dodge a hit (Rare)

    2. Eye Drops: All damage is dealt over time (Rare)

    3. Pencil: Drop an HP orb when taking damage that heals 5 max HP

  • Added 5 Cursed Items to Rogue Mode

    1. Unlocked by beating RM with the new October-only job, Skeleton (P.S you can change your computer date if you miss it!)

    2. One spawns at the start, and another can be bought in the shop for the same price as other items

    3. All are Risk-Reward themed

  • Added a new Modifier, Darkness

    1. Dims the screen while not near a light source

  • Changed how the DLC is done, allowing the player to buy it, and not need to update to play it

  • This also adds cosmetics to the main game

  • Changed Achievement logic, making them work more often

  • Added 9 new achievements related to Rogue Mode (removed 2 that no longer work RIP)

  • Reworked the Tutorial (Thanks FireHazard274)

  • Squashed a LOT of bugs, like a insane amount

  • Reworked how Uncle moves a little across both versions, allowing for some more snappy movement

Thank you so much for all of the support,

See you at the top

Happy Halloween!

