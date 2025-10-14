Hello Uncles!
I have been alluding to this for a while, but v1.2 is OUT NOW!
This major update adds Controller support, some October fun, and a insane amount of bug fixes and some other cool stuff!
Lets gets into the patch
Added Controller Support (For most modern controllers) for both the DLC and main game
Added 3 new items to Rogue mode
Ram Stick: 10% per stack to dodge a hit (Rare)
Eye Drops: All damage is dealt over time (Rare)
Pencil: Drop an HP orb when taking damage that heals 5 max HP
Added 5 Cursed Items to Rogue Mode
Unlocked by beating RM with the new October-only job, Skeleton (P.S you can change your computer date if you miss it!)
One spawns at the start, and another can be bought in the shop for the same price as other items
All are Risk-Reward themed
Added a new Modifier, Darkness
Dims the screen while not near a light source
Changed how the DLC is done, allowing the player to buy it, and not need to update to play it
This also adds cosmetics to the main game
Changed Achievement logic, making them work more often
Added 9 new achievements related to Rogue Mode (removed 2 that no longer work RIP)
Reworked the Tutorial (Thanks FireHazard274)
Squashed a LOT of bugs, like a insane amount
Reworked how Uncle moves a little across both versions, allowing for some more snappy movement
Thank you so much for all of the support,
See you at the top
Happy Halloween!
Changed files in this update