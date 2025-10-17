 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20388993
Update notes via Steam Community

Security Update

Unity Technologies has announced a

Security vulnerability affecting games and applications made with Unity.

We have released a patch update to address this issue.

For more details, please check the Steam post linked below.

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275

