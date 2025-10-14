- Dialogues in the tutorial can be quickly skipped by mouse clicking.
- When selecting "New Run" after you success or fail, the game will automatically navigate to the Map Selection with the same map type and difficulty level as the current one.
- Pressing the ESC key can open or close the Settings Menu.
- Clicking on the blank areas of the Map Selection and Settings Menu will directly close the them.
Optimization of the Tutorial:
- Plants in the tutorial no longer have complex traits and enhancements, making them easier to understand.
- Adjusted the weather and types of items sold in the shop during the tutorial to make it easier for players to get started.
Bug Fix:
- Fixed an issue where the heatwave weather could cause the game to freeze.
Changed files in this update