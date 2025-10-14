 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20388896 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimazation of Usability:
  • Dialogues in the tutorial can be quickly skipped by mouse clicking.
  • When selecting "New Run" after you success or fail, the game will automatically navigate to the Map Selection with the same map type and difficulty level as the current one.
  • Pressing the ESC key can open or close the Settings Menu.
  • Clicking on the blank areas of the Map Selection and Settings Menu will directly close the them.


Optimization of the Tutorial:
  • Plants in the tutorial no longer have complex traits and enhancements, making them easier to understand.
  • Adjusted the weather and types of items sold in the shop during the tutorial to make it easier for players to get started.


Bug Fix:
  • Fixed an issue where the heatwave weather could cause the game to freeze.

