Hiya all, I've been working on this update for a small while now, I hope you enjoy playing with the new stuff!
Changelog
A player dash has been added, it's useful for platforming and avoiding enemies and projectiles
Some level design, Boss AI and Enemy AI has been tweaked to accommodate the new dash
Reworked Faux Correa Weapon to be more of a passive upgrade
Added new animations certain boss fights to better telegraph attacks
Rebalanced a lot of new game plus to make the difficulty way more fair
Various small changes that I'm forgetting about :|
Thanks for reading and supporting the game~
Changed files in this update