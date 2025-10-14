Hiya all, I've been working on this update for a small while now, I hope you enjoy playing with the new stuff!





Changelog

A player dash has been added, it's useful for platforming and avoiding enemies and projectiles

Some level design, Boss AI and Enemy AI has been tweaked to accommodate the new dash

Reworked Faux Correa Weapon to be more of a passive upgrade

Added new animations certain boss fights to better telegraph attacks

Rebalanced a lot of new game plus to make the difficulty way more fair

Various small changes that I'm forgetting about :|





Thanks for reading and supporting the game~

