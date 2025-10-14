 Skip to content
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20388830 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiya all, I've been working on this update for a small while now, I hope you enjoy playing with the new stuff!

Changelog

  • A player dash has been added, it's useful for platforming and avoiding enemies and projectiles

  • Some level design, Boss AI and Enemy AI has been tweaked to accommodate the new dash

  • Reworked Faux Correa Weapon to be more of a passive upgrade

  • Added new animations certain boss fights to better telegraph attacks

  • Rebalanced a lot of new game plus to make the difficulty way more fair

  • Various small changes that I'm forgetting about :|


Thanks for reading and supporting the game~

