Dear Defenders,

We've gone through all the feedback you've given us since the release of Road Map Part 2.

After the release of Road Map Part 2, we released many hotfixes in a short time, taking into account the feedback from you.

We'd really like to thank everyone who played and provided feedback. City Defence Z is getting better and better with your input.

Changes & Fixes

Early-Game Economy Rebalanced

Resources were depleting too quickly during early waves, making it hard to build up defenses.

The starting economy has been adjusted and the growth curve is now more linear, allowing players to establish stable defenses without bottlenecks.





Laboratory Production Increased

Laboratory buildings now generate more Research Points.

Early-game players can progress more consistently, and production efficiency now scales more evenly with building level.





Permanent Upgrade Tree Adjusted

Research Point costs for unlocking permanent upgrades have been reduced.

This allows faster early-game progression and helps players reach strategic diversity sooner.

UI and Visual Improvements

Minor UI adjustments have been made.

Booster visuals have been clarified and are now easier to identify.

Several small alignment and readability issues have also been resolved.

Soldier Transport Bug Fixed

A positioning bug occurred when moving multiple soldiers by quickly dragging across the map.

This issue has been fixed. All selected units now relocate accurately within the defined area.

Font and Language Support Fixed

An issue that caused certain characters to render incorrectly in some languages has been resolved.

All supported languages now display text correctly and consistently.

Achievement System Fixes

Some achievements were not triggering even when their conditions were met.

Trigger conditions were redefined, and the system now synchronizes properly with in-game statistics.

Trade Panel Fix

A bug has been fixed where the Trade Panel would not reopen after all cards were purchased.



Controller Auto Switch

The game now automatically switches between controller and keyboard/mouse input when detected, ensuring a seamless transition without manual toggling.

Zombies Through Walls

Fixed an issue where zombies could occasionally pass through walls under certain conditions.

This hotfix strengthens City Defense Z’s early-game balance and improves overall stability and user experience.