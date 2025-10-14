Added option for calibrating amount of screen shake
Fixed a bug where Sniper Turret was not rotating towards its target
Added cooldown icons for buffs/debuffs
Improved animation logic slightly
All gun damage dealt from shots fired while in ADS mode will now be treated as headshot, and regular shot otherwise.
Added "refill all equipped" button to shop to make it easy to refill equipment
New random spawn item - gold statue -> Grants 1000 $ when player moves over it
Update Notes 14 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
