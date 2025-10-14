 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20388681 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added option for calibrating amount of screen shake

  • Fixed a bug where Sniper Turret was not rotating towards its target

  • Added cooldown icons for buffs/debuffs

  • Improved animation logic slightly

  • All gun damage dealt from shots fired while in ADS mode will now be treated as headshot, and regular shot otherwise.

  • Added "refill all equipped" button to shop to make it easy to refill equipment

  • New random spawn item - gold statue -> Grants 1000 $ when player moves over it

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3457671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link