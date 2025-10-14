 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20388647 Edited 15 October 2025 – 17:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Word Warriors,

We discovered a pesky bug in our last build that was causing some major performance issues with one of our plot point events in the Horror Theme. So for now we have removed Moonlit Inspiration while we take some time and interrogate this joker in the back room.

Also added a few other small fixes:

  • Removed Moonlit Inspiration from Plot Point rotation in Horror theme until fix can be added

  • Had a bug where some resolution settings weren't being saved locally on your devices. - Fixed

  • Added more local safeguards to our custom AI system in case of outages

If you run into any other issues please let us know on our Discord www.discord.gg/writewarz

Thanks
~Boltz Entertainment

